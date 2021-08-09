31 miles of St. Louis highways to close Thursday for fallen Marine's funeral procession

Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz's remains will be escorted from St. Charles County to St. Louis County for burial in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery

ST. LOUIS — A 31-mile stretch of St. Louis area highways will close Thursday afternoon as loved ones prepare to lay to rest Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz.

Schmitz was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Aug. 26. Schmitz was among a group of Marines sent back to Afghanistan to assist with evacuation efforts.

Following a private funeral service, a procession will go from Baeu Funeral Home in St. Charles County to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in south St. Louis County.

In all, the route is about 31 miles long, which will be closed as law enforcement, officials and volunteers escort Schmitz’s remains to the cemetery. Closures are expected to start at about 2 p.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the route will be as follows:

Baeu Funeral Home (3950 W. Clay, St. Charles) to eastbound I-70

I-70 to southbound I-270

I-270 continues onto eastbound I-255

I-255 to Telegraph Road exit

Telegraph Road to Sheridan Road

Sheridan Road to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery

Hundreds of police motorcycles and Patriot Guard Riders from across the country are expected to escort Schmitz’s remains along the route.

Last week, thousands of people gathered along Interstate 70 as the fallen Marine’s remains were taken from Lambert airport to the funeral home in St. Charles County. People paid their respects by waving flags and wearing red, white and blue. Fire departments lined the overpasses, draping their flags and raising their ladders to honor Schmitz.

Schmitz, 20, grew up in St. Charles County and was a 2019 graduate of Fort Zumwalt South. His father told 5 On Your Side his son’s interest in the military started in high school, and he trained before he even was a recruit.

"He knew his calling was to help and to serve and to protect and being a Marine was going to be enabled to do all of those things," Mark Schmitz said.

The grieving father said remembering his son’s bravery has been a way for him to hold on.

"He has been my strength, he’s been my light," Schmitz said.