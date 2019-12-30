LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A Moscow Mills, Missouri, family needs the community to bring a big heart and their best poker face to the HoneyBadger Grill in Troy Monday evening.

A month ago, the Parks family lost their 7-year-old son Jaxon and their home in a fire. The fire was believed to be started by a candle.

To help the family, the “All in for Jaxon Texas Hold Em’ Poker Tournament” will be held at the HoneyBadger Grill, which is located at 10 Oakley Plaza in Troy, Missouri.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The cards are dealt at 6:15 p.m. Food and drinks will be provided but participants need to bring cash for beer and wine.

Space is limited so call 636-775-2888 to reserve your spot.

