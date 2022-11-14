Jay Leno cancels St. Louis show as he recovers from serious burns

Jay Leno and Jeff Foxworthy’s performance was scheduled for Friday at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

ST. LOUIS — Jay Leno has canceled a St. Louis show he was set to perform with comedian Jeff Foxworthy after the former talk show host suffered serious burns in a gasoline fire over the weekend.

The show had been scheduled for Friday at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," Leno, 72, said in a Monday statement shared by the theatre. "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

“I hate canceling shows but Jay getting back to health is more important right now," Foxworthy said. “Thanks to everyone for the prayers and well wishes. Get well soon buddy!”

All tickets will be automatically refunded at the original point of purchase, the theatre said. Full refunds will be processed this week, and ticket holders will receive credit in the next 7-10 days.

Leno, an avid automobile enthusiast with an extensive collection of his own, was seriously burned after a fire in his Los Angeles car garage over the weekend. A spokesperson for the burn center where he was being treated told CNN the burns were to his hands and face.

Leno is the former host of NBC's "Tonight Show" and "The Jay Leno Show."