ST. LOUIS — He was an amazon driver shot over a disabled parking space, now he's on the road to recovery.

Jaylen Walker, 22, took a bullet to the spine and is now paralyzed. He said he went through bouts of deep depression and weighed almost 300 pounds after being shot on March 6, 2019.

Walker was delivering Amazon packages in St. Charles. He admitted he parked in a spot that was reserved for those who are disabled. Prosecutors said 65-year-old Larry Thomlinson confronted Walker about parking in the spot and punched Walker in the face. The two struggled and then prosecutors said Thomlinson shot Walker in the back as he was running away.

Since then, Walker has made four trips to Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado. The hospital specializes in spinal cord injuries. It’s the same rehabilitation facility where Ballwin police officer Mike Flamion and Hazelwood police officer Craig Tudor were patients after being paralyzed in the line of duty.

Jaylen is a young father trying to defeat the odds. He'll be at Craig Hospital until the end of February for another round of treatment, but he could use some encouragement.

If you’d like to send a note to Jaylen, he’s ready to read them! To take part, send your letters and well wishes to:

Craig Hospital

c/o Jaylen Walker

3425 S. Clarkson Street

Englewood, CO 80113