‘He was only 14 years old when his dreams were taken from him’ | Family of Jaylon McKenzie still searching for answers in his 2019 murder

Jaylon McKenzie was shot and killed at a post-prom party in 2019.

VENICE, Ill. — Loved ones of a teen who was shot and killed in the Metro East in 2019 are still looking for answers.

Jaylon McKenzie was shot and killed when he was 14 years old at a post-prom party in Venice, Illinois.

His parents, Sukeena and Otis Gunner are pleading for answers in the case, “Our son, Jaylon, was only 14 years old when his dreams were taken from him, and our nightmare started. Jaylon was a wonderful football player, little brother and son. Not a day goes by that we do not miss him and his beautiful smile. Everybody that knew him, loved him, and we are all searching for justice. If you know anything about what happened to our son, we are begging you to come forward. We are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips called into CrimeStoppers that can help us find justice for Jaylon. Help us hold whoever did this accountable, help our family find peace from this nightmare.”

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. There’s a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. All tips into Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Callers may also contact ISP DCI Master Sergeant Elbert Jennings at 618-571-4124.

“Jaylon McKenzie’s parents should be watching him shine on the football field. Instead, their hearts are broken yet they remain steadfast in the search to find the individual that took the life of their beloved son. We want to and we will bring justice to this family but we need answers. We need the evidence to charge and convict Jaylon’s killer and ensure that that individual no longer walks free.” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said.

“We know there were many witnesses at the party that night. If you have any information, we are asking you to speak up. Be a voice for Jaylon. Help us bring Madison County justice for Sukeena, Otis and their family,” he added.