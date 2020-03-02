BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A football star in the making was taken too soon last year.

Jaylon McKenzie was a standout athlete with a bright future when he was shot and killed at an after-prom party in May 2019.

Jaylon already received scholarship offers from the University of Missouri and Illinois.

He was even featured in Sports Illustrated twice. His latest feature was in the 'Future Issue' before he died.

Jaylon's mom Sukeena Gunner said her son loved football since he was 3 years old. He played his first game at the age of five and he took off.

"Most years, at the end of the season, he had 40-plus touchdowns in one season," she added.

But his family said it wasn't just his football skills that shined. Jaylon wanted to make an impact on his community.

That's why his family recently created a foundation to help other children.

Sukeena said her son's goal wasn't just to make it to the NFL.

"He wanted to be a difference-maker, a trendsetter. He wanted to do all these things in his community, had he gone on to be successful."

That's why she decided to start the foundation.

"In his honor, to keep his legacy alive, to keep his dream alive, to keep his voice heard, we are going to finish his dream," she said. "I feel like it’s my job and my journey to continue what my baby started."

Sukeena officially opened up the Jaylon "6" McKenzie-Rising Star Foundation in January. Through this foundation, they hope to empower the youth to be motivated, determined, and to never give up.

"My baby always used to say, 'Focus on what you can give the world rather than what you can gain from it'" Sukeena said through tears. "We’re focusing on giving, we’re not looking for a gain. The only gain I’m looking for is to see our youth succeed. I know that he’s holding my hand, while I continue this journey and hopefully I will make him proud in my fight to finish his impact."

The mission statement:

"Our mission is to promote, develop and provide youth of the Metro East communities with desire, inspiration, and opportunity to grow their skills, citizenship, discipline, teamwork, determination, and perseverance through mentoring programs, youth camps, and social support.”

Sukeena says they are planning to develop a youth advisory board of five. They will then provide what the community needs and try to give the best to students.

The first fundraiser is February 21st at St. Clair Bowling Alley from 6-9.

Tickets are $15 and must be purchased in advance. You can contact Sukeena Gunner, through Facebook or her Twitter account: @sukeena5

Other fundraisers:

SkyZone in Fairview Heights on March 4th from 7-9 PM

Dairy Queen at 1776 Lebanon Ave, Belleville on March 16th from 5-8

For donations, they have a bank at the Bank of Belleville. Check can go to the Jaylon "6" McKenzie-Rising Star Foundation. You can go to PayPal under jaylonmckenziefoundation@gmail.com. For their Fundly page, you can click here.

Donations will go towards providing the youth in our community with opportunities to be successful through tutoring, mentoring, camps, and scholarship programs.

The first annual Jaylon McKenzie football camp, which will be free, will be in May. Details to come.