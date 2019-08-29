ALTON, Ill. — If you love jazz and wine, you may want to stop by Alton next weekend.

The Alton Jazz and Wine Festival kicks off at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Sept. 7 at 4 p.m.

The jazz musicians who will in attendance include Grammy award-winning jazz vocalist Diane Schuur, jazz quartet Good 4 the Soul and the St. Louis jazz group Funky Butt Brass Band.

The festival was created as a salute to jazz legend Miles Davis, according to a press release. A bronze statue of Davis stands on 3rd Street in Alton.

A variety of food will be available, and wine will be sold by the glass.

Admission to the festival is free but reserved seats are available for $12 for one and $20 for two. Festival goers can also get a VIP experience including VIP parking, reserved seats and access to the VIP tent for $20-30.

To purchase tickets, you can go to the Alton Visitor Center at 200 Piasa Street or by clicking here.

To learn more about the festival, click here.