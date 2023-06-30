JB Blast event postponed due to severe weather in the St. Louis area

More than 3,000 people were projected to attend the fireworks event in celebration of the Fourth of July weekend.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The JB Blast Fourth of July celebration at Jefferson Barracks Park has been postponed due to severe weather in the St. Louis area on Friday.

It has been rescheduled for Friday, July 21.

Organizers for the JB Blast initially said the park would not open at its scheduled time ahead of the Friday evening event, with the hope to continue the event later that night once the storms passed. In an update, organizers said that the event would be rescheduled.

There is a Weather First Storm Alert for Friday evening, and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of the area until 11 p.m. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible during the evening. The main threat will be gusty winds from 60-70 mph.

Large hail up to the size of a ping pong ball may be possible with some of the strongest storms. Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight, though the chances of severe weather diminish.

That severe threat will continue on and off Saturday with an enhanced risk of severe weather. The main risks with those storms could be large hail and damaging winds along with very heavy rainfall and plenty of lightning and thunder.

JUST ISSUED: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for part of our area until Jun 30 5:45PM If this storm threatens you, get inside away from windows and doors. For more information, https://t.co/TDjvlTcxu1 or the 5 On Your Side app #stlwx pic.twitter.com/JAorecYCWg — Scott Connell on KSDK (@scottontvKSDK) June 30, 2023