MODOT closes eastbound lanes of JB Bridge for repair work

Two eastbound lanes moved to the westbound side through the month of December.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Drivers in south St. Louis County found eastbound lane closures Monday on the Jefferson Barracks Bridge. After having to delay the project three times due to weather, MODOT crews got to work on the J.B. Bridge eastbound closure on Interstate 255 over the weekend.

MODOT began closing the eastbound bridge over the Mississippi River on Saturday night, shifting traffic onto the westbound bridge. The westbound bridge will now handle both eastbound and westbound traffic, with two lanes in each direction.



Trucks are encouraged to stay in the left lanes.

The ramp from Koch Road to eastbound I-255 will also be closed. Drivers on Koch Road who want to travel east can use Telegraph Road to get onto I-255.



The eastbound J.B. bridge will remain closed through December so crews can complete needed preventative maintenance discovered during recent bridge inspections.