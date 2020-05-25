Jefferson Barracks honors the fallen with private ceremony

Flags, flowers, and other mementos adorned graves Monday morning.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs will commemorate Memorial Day with solemn wreath laying ceremonies at national cemeteries across the country.

The ceremony at Jefferson Barracks at 8 a.m., followed by a moment of silence and playing of taps. It will not be open to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This year, by necessity, will be different from past Memorial Day observances,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “While the department can’t hold large public ceremonies, VA will still honor Veterans and service members with the solemn dignity and respect they have earned through their service and sacrifice.”

Typically, thousands of visitors pay their respects at Jefferson Barracks on Memorial Day. VA has asked families to honor the fallen Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to avoid possible crowds on Memorial Day.

Jefferson Barracks is open to the public on Memorial Day from sunrise to sunset. VA asks visitors to respect social distancing guidelines while on the premises.

VA will also be launching a new way to pay tributes to Veterans at the Veterans Legacy Memorial. This service contains a memorial page for each Veteran and service member in a VA national cemetery. Online visitors can leave comments on a Veteran’s page, as a way to observe Memorial Day virtually.