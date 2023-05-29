U.S. troops remembered at Jefferson Barracks wreath-laying ceremony for Memorial Day

People honored those who died for the United States of America.

LEMAY, Mo. — A solemn ceremony remembered those who died in service to their country Monday.

Hundreds gathered at the Memorial Day event at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in south St. Louis County.

The Twelfth District Color Guard of the Americal Legion presented the colors.

Veterans groups laid a wreath at the foot of the American flag to honor the sacrifice that so many made.

Dan Williams, Deputy Director of Jefferson Barracks, called attention to the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War and called on people to thank veterans of the war.

There was a moment of silence and the song Taps was played in tribute.

Boy Scouts from the Greater Saint Louis Area Council placed flags next to headstones for hours on Sunday ahead of the ceremony. The project took at least a thousand people several hours.

Over 237,000 people have been laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks. Seven Medal of Honor recipients are buried there. Other notable people include Jack Buck, Dennis Edwards of the Temptations and Franklin Gritts, a famous Cherokee artist.