ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery is growing.

The St. Louis County Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to sell more than 33 acres of land in Sylvan Springs Park to the U.S. Department of Veterans of Affairs.

Jefferson Barracks was simply running out of room and it would be completely full in ten years.

The vote will allow the cemetery to continue to expand through 2045.

