Jefferson Barracks has a virtual tour for those who can't go in person this Memorial Day

The tour has 43 stops and gives a comprehensive review of the park's history

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — There's an online option available for those unable to visit Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery this Memorial Day.

St. Louis County offers a virtual tour of Jefferson Barracks Park for those who can't be there in person.

The tour is complete with 43 stops, including historical buildings that are now gone, such as the 1902 Railway Station. There's plenty of history to learn about; for instance, did you know that a tent city was built in the park to hold thousands of recruits during World War II?

To take the tour, visit the St. Louis County Parks website.

People are still allowed to visit the cemetery from sunrise to sunset, so long as they practice social distancing.

A private ceremony honored the fallen at Jefferson Barracks at 8 a.m. Monday, followed by a moment of silence and playing of taps. It was not open to the public.

“This year, by necessity, will be different from past Memorial Day observances,” said U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie. “While the department can’t hold large public ceremonies, VA will still honor Veterans and service members with the solemn dignity and respect they have earned through their service and sacrifice.”

The VA said it also will launch an option for online visitors to pay virtual tribute at the Veterans Legacy Memorial by leaving comments on a veteran's page.