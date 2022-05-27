'It’s up to us to make sure that no one is forgotten': Jefferson Barracks POW/MIA museum working to honor local heroes

“The military will take care of no one left behind,” said Paul Dillon. “It’s up to us to make sure that no one is forgotten."

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Memorial Day is just around the corner, but one local organization is working to permanently honor the more than 81,600 service members who are listed as Prisoners of War or Missing in Action.

“You never go a day without wondering,” said Sandy Davis.

On Dec. 27, 1967, Sandy Davis received a knock at the door that she will never forget.

“The Navy reserve people came out from St. Louis to the door to inform me, and the minute you see them standing there you realize something isn’t right,” said Davis.

The men at the door informed her that her husband, LCDR. Roger Innes was shot down over Vietnam but she wouldn’t get any more answers until 2000.

“They actually found him 33 and a half years later,” said Davis. “They found his remains off of Hanoi.”

LCDR. Innes' remains were returned, and he was ultimately laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

“I think it was part of the healing process,” said Davis.

These days you can find a memorial to LCDR. Innes at the Jefferson Barracks POW/MIA Museum.

“It touches my heart greatly when people appreciate the sacrifice,” said Davis.

Now Innes is immortalized alongside a piece of the USS Arizona, and Lt. Michael Blassie whose remains were interred at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

“They brought him back home and he’s buried over at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery,” said Paul Dillon.

Since 2013, Paul Dillon and a team of volunteers have been working to honor our region's heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“The military will take care of no one left behind,” said Dillon. “It’s up to us to make sure that no one is forgotten. We’re putting names, faces, and stories to the silhouette on the POW/MIA flag.”

Dillon admits the POW/MIA museum is still a work in progress.

“All of those men and women up there are kind of looking out for us,” said Dillon. “I think we owe it to them to make sure that no one is forgotten.”

“It means a lot that people remember,” said Davis.

The Jefferson Barracks POW/MIA Museum is currently closed for renovations that are dependent on donations.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help raise funds for the museum.