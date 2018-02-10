HERCULANEUM, Mo. — With one theft, Matt McBride is worried about the future of his landscaping business, Ground Works.

Late Friday night, he said someone stole a bobcat from his friend’s business, where he stores some of his big equipment. Surveillance shows the thief or thieves driving the bobcat away on Matt’s trailer. Two cement saws were also stolen.

The bobcat was the most devastating to Matt. He had just purchased it earlier this year and was still making payments on it. It was not insured.

“I still have to pay the $40,000 I owe on it, the rest of the loan,” Matt said.

On top of that, Matt said he is also going to lose business. He needed the bobcat for upcoming projects.

He has been looking for his equipment all over town, and online. He even spotted a Craigslist post that appeared to show his bobcat for sale.

“I'm doing as much work as I possibly can,” he said.

Matt is hopeful someone will spot his equipment. In the meantime, he’ll find a way to keep his company going and support his family.

“It would relieve the strain,” he said. “Every part is suffering right now: me, my business, my family.”

Matt is offering a $1,000 reward. You’re asked to call Herculaneum Police if you have any information.

