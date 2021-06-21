Crash kills 12-year-old boy in Jefferson County

The children were inside a car that crossed the center of the road and struck another car head-on

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 12-year-old boy from New Haven was killed in a crash late Sunday morning in Jefferson County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Missouri Route Y south of Ware Church Road. A 32-year-old woman was driving southbound in a 2006 Chevrolet HHR with the boy and an 8-year-old girl inside. It crossed the center of the road and struck a 2013 Ford Fusion head-on. The Chevrolet then went off the road and struck a tree.

The 12-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:30 a.m. His identity has not been released.

The girl and woman both suffered serious injuries. The girl was taken to an area hospital by ambulance and the woman was airlifted. No one in the car was wearing seat belts, highway patrol said.

The man driving the Ford Fusion was also hospitalized with moderate injuries.