Jefferson County officials close Rockford Beach for the weekend

Sheriff's department officials said large crowds are affecting their ability to respond to emergencies.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A popular summer destination in Jefferson County is closed this weekend due to safety concerns.

Rockford Beach on the Big River in House Springs has been a popular summertime spot for decades. Perhaps too popular.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Dept. officials cite large crowds in recent weeks that they fear could overwhelm first responders. As a result, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s and Parks departments have closed Rockford Beach for the weekend. This includes the river access.

Less than a week ago, a man jumping into the water from bluffs in the park failed to resurface. His body was found the next day by High Ridge firefighters and the Missouri State Highway Patrol's water patrol team.

Since Memorial Day, sheriff’s department officials say they have also responded to numerous fights, assaults, theft and underage drinking. Sheriff’s department officials said emergency response vehicles have been restricted from entering and leaving the park by illegally parked and an abundance of vehicles.

Once the parking lot is full, visitors park along the entrance road and on the shoulders of Highway W, potentially creating a dangerous situation for drivers, pedestrians, and first responders.

If a water rescue or medical support would be needed, first responders fear they wouldn’t be able to launch a boat from the overcrowded access. The park is closed all weekend and will re-open on Monday.

The sheriff’s department said it plans to meet with community stakeholders to “ensure a safe path forward for Jefferson Countians who wish to enjoy their parks.”