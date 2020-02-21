JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — When Brenden's Friday Backpacks asked for help, the community it serves stepped up.

"The community support is just awesome," said Vicky Tamboli, the director of Brenden's Friday Backpacks

Last week, 5 On Your Side reported the shelves at the food pantry were bare. Soon, donations started to pour in.

Churches, Girl Scout troops, schools, businesses and individuals started donating food and money. The organization posted about the donations on its Facebook page.

Some donations came from other states.

"We’ve gotten Amazon packages from people in Utah that aren’t even from here and you wonder, how did they know about our program?" Tamboli said.

Brenden's Friday Backpacks helps feed about 1400 kids in Jefferson and St. Francois Countys. The organization's mission is to send children home with enough food to last them through the weekend.

Tamboli said the need is ongoing. The organization has enough snacks to last about a month, so she is asking the community to keep helping.

Tamboli said people can bring donations to participating schools and sites. They also donate money online or purchase through an Amazon wish list.

For more information on how to help, click here.

