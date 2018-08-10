JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — One community in Jefferson County is pushing to make a deadly intersection safer.

People who live in the Winding Bluffs subdivision say something needs to be done to the intersection at Highway 141 and Springdale Lane.

"It's been really, really scary," Krista Hartman, who lives nearby, said.

Along Highway 141 in Jefferson County, every day tens of thousands of drivers use the road.

"We make sure everybody comes to a full stop before we enter that intersection," Scott Hogenmiller said.

It's a normal drive for many, but for Hogenmiller and Hartmann, it's also a dangerous one.

"I had a couple on instances where I've almost been hit," Hartmann said.

Hogenmiller and Hartmann said since living in their subdivision they have watched as people nearing the intersection have blown through red lights. Hogemiller has photographed numerous crashes.

"They just buzz right through and as it turns yellow they gain speed and barrel on through as it turns red," Hogenmiller said. "The accidents are never minor. They're always major accidents."

The posted speed limit on Highway 141 at Springdale Lane is about 55 miles per hour, but people say drivers are going much faster.

"It just really, I mean we've had so many close calls," Hogenmiller said.

From 2012 to 2016, MoDOT said there have been 1 fatal crash and 1 severe injury crash at the intersection. However, during a 6 hour observation period it witnessed:

• 10 vehicles running red lights late (entering on red and exiting on red)

• 50 plus vehicles running red (entering on yellow and exiting on red)

• Side street cars wait to make sure someone is not running the light

"That's alarming. Something needs to be done," Hogenmiller said.

The agency told 5 on your side due to the numerous red light violators and crashes it plans to install safety lights at the intersection. They are flashing lights that will give advance warning to drivers that a traffic light is about to turn red.

"I'm am very thankful that MoDOT has listened to the appeals of several people here in the subdivision," Hartmann said.

Hartmann fears if something isn't done soon more people will get hurt. She believes a new light could save lives.

"We've already had several accidents where people have gotten hurt and very seriously," she said. "We don't want any of our new friends here in the neighborhood to get in an accident."

MoDOT plans to install the flashing safety lights near the intersection next year.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's office said it plans to increase patrols and issue tickets to drivers running red lights.

