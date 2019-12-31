JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after police said he crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a dump truck in Jefferson County Monday.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 24-year-old man was driving his 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix on Highway MM near Tina Drive at around 12:50. The report said the driver ended up driving into the lane of a 2019 Volvo dump truck and the vehicles crashed head-on.

The driver was the only person in the Pontiac at the time of the crash. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment. His car was totaled.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured in the crash, but the truck suffered extensive damage.

The crash closed a lane of Highway MM for a while, but the roadway has since reopened.

