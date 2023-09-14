2 people run from scene of fatal crash in Jefferson County

A 69-year-old Cedar Hill woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man and woman ran from the scene of a two-car crash that killed a woman in Jefferson County, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly after 6:30 Wednesday night on Missouri Route B near Simpson Hill Drive, south of Cedar Hill.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2009 Ford Fusion was driving northbound when a Mini Cooper coming from the opposite direction tried to make a left turn into a private drive.

The front of the Fusion struck the right side of the Mini Cooper. The unknown occupants of the Fusion, a male driver and a female passenger, ran away from the scene.

The driver of the Mini Cooper, 69-year-old Ann Radeacker of Cedar Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene.