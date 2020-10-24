2 seriously injured in Jefferson County crash

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near Highway 21 on John Swaller Road

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash that happened in Jefferson County early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near Highway 21 on John Swaller Road.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 38-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer when he failed to make a right turn and then began to skid. The SUV then went off the road and rolled, which caused the 38-year-old and his 26-year-old passenger to be ejected.

The driver and passenger were transported to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the crash report.

No other details have been made available.