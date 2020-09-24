Jefferson County deputies discuss ways to strengthen community bonds

The sheriff invited a national non-profit to facilitate the discussion on little things that help officers build relationships in the community

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are having crucial conversations about bias and how to help strengthen the bond between the badge and community.

“Dedicated2Community” is a non-profit that facilitates these types of conversations across the nation. Founder M. Quentin Williams and speaker Kim Varner use their experiences as Black men in America and years in law enforcement to help shed light on key issues in the community.

“The answers are so simple,” Williams said. “These are such challenging issues, you think the answers will be complicated, but they are really simple. Something as simple as smiling will diffuse a situation. Having patience, having empathy, these are the calls to action.”

Examples such as: rolling the window down as deputies drive in their patrol area so people see their face or better yet walking instead of driving. A friendly wave or quick candid conversations are ways to start forming those relationships.

D2C has been working with community groups and law enforcement for 12 years. Its mission is strategic calls to action and bringing people together. Williams said society needs to learn how to listen beautifully to differing perspectives.

“We do a lot of awareness in society,” the former FBI Agent said. “Awareness without action is not going to work. Today they will leave with calls to action. And it will be their own calls to action. We are not here to throw law enforcement or the community under any busses. We bring community in. You see community members scattered throughout. We do the same thing when we facilitate for communities. We bring law enforcement in. Because this is the place, it’s a safe place where all parties can discuss the issues and then come to a vested conclusion. So, it’s their conclusions.”

Williams and Sheriff Dave Marshak began developing a friendship earlier this year when they met at FBI headquarters.

“(Marshak) sees the need,” Williams said. "This sends a message out to society that he’s doing this and wants other to do this too. He wants to be an example of others to follow.”