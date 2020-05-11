Jefferson County deputies looking for driver of refrigerated box truck who crashed into patrol car

Deputies followed the truck east on Highway 30 until it reached the St. Louis County area

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a person driving a refrigerated box truck hit a Jefferson County deputy's car Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the 4700 block of Tina Drive in House Springs for a report of a disturbance and while on scene, there was a white box truck with someone inside. Deputies approached the person inside and asked for identification and that's when the person put the truck in reverse and accelerated. The driver crashed into a marked patrol car, pushing it across the road and into a neighbor's yard.

The driver then sped off.

Deputies followed the truck east on Highway 30 until it reached the St. Louis County area.

As the driver fled from police, the driver tried to run the deputy's car off the road, according to a spokesperson.

Missouri State Highway Patrol and St. Louis County police also assisted in trying to taken the driver of the truck into custody. Highway patrol deployed spike strikes, but the driver still managed to escape.

A spokesperson said it's still unclear what led up to the truck striking the deputy's car, but it is believed to be intentional.

No further description of the refrigerated box truck has been provided. The investigation is ongoing.