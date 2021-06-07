Jefferson County deputy shot in the line of duty released from hospital

"We thank everyone in the community for the support they have shown. We appreciate it and so do the Faulkners."

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A Jefferson County deputy who was shot last month while serving a search warrant was released from the hospital Monday.

On Monday, the Jefferson County Sheriff Department posted a photo of Deputy Zach Faulkner and his family outside Mercy Hospital.

"While he will have some time for full recovery, he is headed in the right direction," the post said. "We thank everyone in the community for the support they have shown. We appreciate it and so do the Faulkners."

The incident began on the evening of May 28 in the 8000 block of Lake Drive near Cedar Hill. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was serving a search warrant in an attempt to find 31-year-old Tanya Gould and 36-year-old Jerry Crew.

Sheriff Dave Marshak said SWAT officers were on the property for a couple of hours before the suspect knew they were there. Shortly after the deputies announced themselves, a man inside the home began shooting at them.

An hours-long period of "multiple exchanges of gunfire" ensued between deputies and the suspect. About an hour in, Faulkner was shot. He was taken to an area hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

The standoff continued until the suspect was shot and killed. The suspect was later identified as Anthony Legens, 36, of Cedar Hill. He was wanted in at least one recent missing persons case and had a lengthy criminal history.

After the shootout, officers searched the suspect’s home and found a woman's body. On Friday, the department identified the victim as Gould. Deputies are still looking for Crew.

Anyone with information should contact Jefferson County detectives at 636-797-5515.