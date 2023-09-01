MSHP: Driver runs from scene of crash that killed passenger in Jefferson County

The passenger, 37-year-old Amanda Pfingsten of Imperial, was ejected and killed. Police are still working to identify the driver.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Police are working to identify the driver in a Thursday evening crash that killed a woman in Jefferson County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 8:10 p.m. on Papin Road at Route V. According to a crash report, a 1988 International 1954 truck was heading westbound on Papin Road when it went off the right side of the road and struck a stop sign and a ditch, overturned and traveled across Route V and off the west side of the road.

The passenger, 37-year-old Amanda Pfingsten of Imperial, was ejected. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene at 10:38 p.m.

MSHP Cpl. Dallas Thompson said the driver left the scene on foot and has not yet been identified.