x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

MSHP: Driver runs from scene of crash that killed passenger in Jefferson County

The passenger, 37-year-old Amanda Pfingsten of Imperial, was ejected and killed. Police are still working to identify the driver.
Credit: KSDK

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Police are working to identify the driver in a Thursday evening crash that killed a woman in Jefferson County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 8:10 p.m. on Papin Road at Route V. According to a crash report, a 1988 International 1954 truck was heading westbound on Papin Road when it went off the right side of the road and struck a stop sign and a ditch, overturned and traveled across Route V and off the west side of the road.

The passenger, 37-year-old Amanda Pfingsten of Imperial, was ejected. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene at 10:38 p.m.

MSHP Cpl. Dallas Thompson said the driver left the scene on foot and has not yet been identified.

No further circumstances of the crash have been provided.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

St. Louis restaurant to close after 40-plus years in business

Before You Leave, Check This Out