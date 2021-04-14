Baby boy, 2 adults killed in Jefferson County crash

The two adults were identified as 25-year-old Lacey Newton and 30-year-old Cordell Williams

BYRNES MILL, Mo. — A baby boy and two adults were killed in a crash in Jefferson County late Tuesday night.

The crash happened at around 10:05 p.m. on Highway 30 near Upper Byrnes Mill Road.

A Pontiac Grand Prix and Chevrolet Cruze were traveling eastbound on Highway 30 when the driver of the Chevrolet “failed to keep a proper lookout ahead” and rear-ended the Pontiac, according to a crash report. Both vehicles traveled off the right side of the road and struck multiple trees.

The driver and two passengers in the Pontiac were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was identified as 25-year-old Lacey Newton and one of the passengers was identified as 30-year-old Cordell Williams. The second passenger was a baby boy less than a year old. All three victims were from Bonne Terre.