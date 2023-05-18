x
Jefferson County house fire leaves at least 1 dead early Thursday morning

The fire broke out after midnight Thursday on East Sunrise Lake Drive in DeSoto.

DESOTO, Mo. — A fire early Thursday at a Jefferson County home left at least one person dead, fire officials said.

According to the Jefferson County Fire, a two-alarm fire broke out after midnight Thursday at a home located on East Sunrise Lake Drive in DeSoto. At least one person was killed.

The victim was not identified.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

