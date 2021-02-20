Cedar Hill community buzzing after Jefferson County man is charged in U.S. Capitol riots

Nicholas Reimler was arraigned Friday on two misdemeanors: violent entry or disorderly conduct and entry of a restricted, government building

CEDAR HILL, Mo. — In the small town of Cedar Hill, one name is sparking a big buzz.

People are talking about Nicholas Reimler.

He's the fourth St. Louis area suspect who has been charged in riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

"You can't let people get away with something like this. It's our nation's Capitol. It will happen again," said Ken Berger, who lives down the street from Reimlers' parents' home in Jefferson County.

Reimler, 28, was arraigned Friday on two misdemeanors: violent entry or disorderly conduct and entry of a restricted, government building.

"I don't know the family that well," said Berger.

Neighbors said Reimler moved out months ago. No one was home when 5 On Your Side stopped by Friday night.

"Slap the wrist a little because they're misdemeanors, but the ones who've done all that damage to the Capitol, they should be punished to the fullest extent of the law," Berger said.

On his Facebook profile, Reimler showed posts in support of former president Donald Trump.

On Dec. 30, he posted Trump's tweet, which called on people to go to Washington on Jan. 6.

Conversations in the comments indicate Reimler planned to drive to Washington with at least two others on Jan. 5 and return on Jan. 7.

Court documents pertaining to Reimler are still sealed. So far, 5 On Your Side has not seen any details or any photographic evidence that investigators have used to determine Reimler was in Washington.