Jefferson County man drowns while swimming in Big River

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 33-year-old Jefferson County man drowned while swimming in the Big River on Sunday.
Kasey Schmeiderer, of House Springs, was swimming across the river when he disappeared below the surface.
His body resurfaced the next day, according to a report from Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Schmeiderer was not wearing a safety device, MSHP said in the report.
