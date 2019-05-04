JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Police say a man they arrested Thursday is responsible for a burglary spree that lasted two weeks.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Christopher S. Goebel of Hillsboro is a suspect in the theft of several vehicles, which police believe Goebel then used in some of the business burglaries.

The Jefferson County Prosecutor's Office charged Goebel on Friday with one count of first-degree burglary, four counts of second-degree burglary and three counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

Goebel is being held at Jefferson County Jail on $40,000 bond. Police are investigating the possibility that Goebel could be involved in other cases.