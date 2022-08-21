Jefferson County man killed in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

The crash report said none of the four men on the boat were wearing safety devices.

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Jefferson County man died and three other people were injured in a boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a boat with four men onboard crashed into a rock bluff at around 9:10 p.m. About four hours later, one of the passengers — 58-year-old Thomas McKown of Byrnes Mill — was pronounced dead.

The crash report said none of the four men on the boat were wearing safety devices. The three men who survived the crash were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their injuries were described as moderate.