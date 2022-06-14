Jefferson County mom helps save 4-year-old who fell into Big River

"I cried a lot after we saved her and then the tears turned into happy tears," said Victoria Menning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — On Sunday, Victoria Menning trekked to the Big River with her husband and daughter to escape the sweltering, pre-summer heat.

"We were just there to have a day on the water," said Menning.

Suddenly, her day took a heart-racing turn.

"There was a lot going on. I remember somebody saying they're calling 911 and then my husband running and saying the same thing," recalled Menning.

She was one of many onlookers who heard frantic screams all around the boat launch at Brown's Ford Access.

Investigators say a 4-year-old girl was kayaking with her family when they let her hang onto the side of one vessel, wearing a flotation device in calm waters.

A stronger current instantly pulled the child away from the kayak.

"There was a lot going on obviously at the time. It really did feel surreal, " remembered Menning.

Menning and her family were just about to leave when Menning, another woman and a man ran to help.

"We just kept doing everything in our power until she was out of our hands," said Victoria Menning.

The man dove into the water and then pulled the child to shore.

Victoria and the other woman quickly performed CPR on the girl.

"I just kept praying the entire time and speaking out loudly. I said 'Please, please God, show us something,' and then her lips started changing colors and she started mumbling," recalled Menning.

The two courageous moms finally got the child breathing again, saving her life.

Emergency responders flew the 4-year-old to a hospital.

Investigators say it appears she will be OK.