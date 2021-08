A 24-year-old woman was driving at a high rate of speed before losing control of her car

MISSOURI, USA — A woman died after a car crash in Jefferson County early Sunday morning.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 1:45 a.m., 24-year-old Brittany Uzell from House Springs, Missouri, was driving on Interstate 141 at Ellis Grove Parkway, just south of Highway 21.

Police say Uzell was speeding, lost control of her car and hit a light post.