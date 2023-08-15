x
Local News

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office looking for 16-year-old missing since June

Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Jaiden Treon, 16, was last seen on June 22.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Jefferson County sheriff's deputies are looking for help in their search for a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to a post on the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Jaiden Treon has been missing from her home in Fenton since June 22. The post said she may be in St. Charles or St. Louis counties, the City of St. Louis or in Illinois. 

The post did not provide more information about her disappearance. A department spokesman said a detective has been following leads in the case, but the department is now looking for more help from the public. 

The post said Treon is 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Detective Andrew Monroe at 636-797-5030.

