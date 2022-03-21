Jefferson County Sheriff's Office launches QR code to connect community to vital resources

"By connecting to people to these resources, it can give them hope."

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A new tool is being used in Jefferson County to connect the community with essential resources and services.

It's all being done through your phone.

Lisa Flamion specializes in crisis counseling and she's the first-ever mental health coordinator for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.

Her brother is former Ballwin Officer Mike Flamion.

Back in 2016, a man with a mental illness shot and paralyzed him from the neck down during a traffic stop.

This was a big push for her to be in this role.

Now, she's the one behind this new initiative.

"The county is so huge, so many things are disconnected," said Lisa Flamion.

That's why a QR code was created to link the community together in a faster, more efficient way.

All you have to do is take out your phone, scan the code shown below and a list pops up.

This QR code will connect you to a list of many kinds of resources available to people in & around #JeffCo.

The list includes crisis lines, domestic violence shelters, mental health assistance, counseling, senior services, transit & more.

Please, keep this for yourself & share it pic.twitter.com/vZSu2MvMfy — Jefferson County, MO Sheriff's Office (@JeffCoMoSheriff) January 19, 2022

"It's a word document, it's organized by services, counseling, and a food pantry section," said Undersheriff Timothy Whitney.

It ranges from domestic violence shelters to crisis helplines.

5 On Your Side is told it's helpful for deputies.

"Particularly for a deputy, they can get lost on how many resources are available and this is an easy tool to recognize and connect people with those resources," said Whitney.

It's also useful for the people they serve.

"By connecting people to these resources, it can give them hope," said Whitney.

Lately, Lisa Flamion has noticed a trend in Jefferson County.

"Across the board, we're seeing calls of mental health increase. I have seen an increase in suicide. This is a health crisis that we're facing," she said.

She created this tool so people can take preventative measures.

She knows it's more than just a QR code. It can also be a lifeline.