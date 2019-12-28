JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office mourned the loss of one of its K9 officers on Saturday.
The department said Thor had to be euthanized.
Thor was responsible for locating lost persons and securing evidence from situations like bank robberies and drug dealers,” according to sheriff Dave Marshak.
“R.I.P Thor – you will be missed,” Marshak said on Twitter.
