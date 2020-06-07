State lawmaker urges Jefferson County residents to stay out of St. Louis

State Senator Paul Wieland issued a travel advisory, saying residents should avoid going to St. Louis over crime and coronavirus concerns

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A state senator representing part of Jefferson County has issued a travel advisory for residents, urging them not to go to the City of St. Louis. The advisory doesn’t only have to do with the COVID-19 pandemic, but also recent crimes and incidents in the city.

“In light of the numerous reports of senseless violence, the lack of prosecution and the unwillingness for the police and security personnel to protect the innocent, all citizens of Jeffco should take great caution before traveling to St Louis City,” said State Senator Paul Wieland, who represents Missouri’s 22nd District, which covers the northern half of Jefferson County.

Sen. Wieland mostly cited incidents that have happened during recent protests in the city.

“All of these outrageous events shared a very unsettling concern. Authorities have done almost nothing to prevent, control or stop any of these events. As far as I’ve heard there have been no charges filed and no prosecutions planned,” he wrote in a Facebook post announcing the travel advisory.

Wieland also referenced the new mask requirements in the city and St. Louis County to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“If the situation there is that dire, I would suggest Jeffco citizens refrain from traveling or shopping in those areas. Until an ‘all clear’ is sounded it would be safer for everyone to shop Jefferson County first,” he said.

Last week, the Jefferson County Health Department announced it was strongly encouraging residents to wear cloth face coverings while in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.