Woman hit, killed while walking across Route 141 in Jefferson County

The woman was crossing the highway around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Police units respond to the scene of an emergency.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was hit and killed while walking across Route 141 in Jefferson County late Wednesday night.

According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Cassaundra M. Parker of Dittmer, was walking across Route 141 at Fiedler Lane around 11:50 p.m. when she was hit by Chevrolet Silverado. According to a crash report, a 29-year-old man was the driver of the Silverado.

Parker was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been made available. 

