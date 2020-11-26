Woman hit, killed while walking across Route 141 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was hit and killed while walking across Route 141 in Jefferson County late Wednesday night.
According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Cassaundra M. Parker of Dittmer, was walking across Route 141 at Fiedler Lane around 11:50 p.m. when she was hit by Chevrolet Silverado. According to a crash report, a 29-year-old man was the driver of the Silverado.
Parker was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details have been made available.
