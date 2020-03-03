JENNINGS, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a store in Jennings was broken into and then caught fire.

It happened at This That & The Other Resale around 1 a.m. According to the Riverview fire chief, a bottle was thrown through the front door of the business. A patch of carpet in the center of the store lobby caught fire, the fire chief said.

The damage was described as moderate and was mostly from smoke. Arson investigators were called to the scene.

This That & The Other Resale sells used furniture and is located at 6814 W. Florissant Ave.

No other details have been provided.

