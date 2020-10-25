2 dead, 2 injured in afternoon house fire

The fire began around 3 p.m. in the 8700 block of Clifton

JENNINGS, Mo. — Two people are dead, and another two escaped a fatal house fire in Jennings today.

Police are now investigating the cause.

First responders from the Riverview Fire Department, along with units from Ferguson and St. Louis were called to the scene in the 8700 block of Clifton about 3 p.m.

While the cause of the fire remains unknown, investigators are on the scene, trying to figure what started the fire that claimed the life of two people, including a woman in her 80s.

Investigators say tragically, mobility issues may have played a factor in these deaths. They found walkers and wheelchairs inside the home.

Firefighters started collecting information as soon as they arrived on the scene.

They say there was a woman lying in the yard who jumped from the second story to safety, and she is the one who told first responders that there were two more people inside the home. She's been transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

One team of firefighters found a woman in a bedroom on the second floor. They said she was in her 80s.

Another team that came through the front of the building found a 39-year-old man on the ground of the living room.

They say a fourth man also escaped this fire and is now talking with police.