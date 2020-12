It is all part of a "Safer Streets" initiative that was passed by the city council on Sept. 28

JENNINGS, Mo. — The City of Jennings announced it began putting up barriers in several streets this week in an effort to reduce speeding and crime within the city.

The barriers are at Scottdale, Clarion and Ellison at the Jennings/Ferguson/St. Louis County limits.

It is all part of a "Safer Streets" initiative that was passed by the city council on Sept. 28.

It's unclear how long the barriers will stay in place.