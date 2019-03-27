JERSEYVILLE, Ill. — A Jerseyville boy was welcomed home after surviving a deadly accident.

He was rescued from a crushed vehicle that was hanging over a ditch.

Jersey County sheriff deputies said a woman lost control of the SUV on an icy road on State Highway 16 in Jersey County on January 11.

She was on her way to Hardin. Jersey County deputy sheriff Kevin Ayres found the SUV.

A boy named Lonnie Jackson was inside the vehicle. Lonnie fractured his skull and jaw and suffered from brain bleed. He spent the last three months in the hospital recovering.

He got to visit his classmates and teachers after he was released from the hospital on Monday. He also got to celebrate his 11th birthday on Tuesday.

His mother thanks God for giving her family strength to get through this difficult.

The deputy who saved him and Lonnie's family are happy he's home. A fundraiser is being held for Lonnie Jackson at Fieldon Baptist Church in Fieldon on Saturday, April 13.