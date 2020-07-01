FIDELITY, Ill. — Monday afternoon, 11-year-old Lonnie Jackson looked like an ordinary kid getting off his school bus.

However, if you stepped inside his family's home in Fidelity, Illinois, you would have seen there's something special about the sixth-grader.

5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend interviewed the boy, who couldn't stop smiling and laughing.

"Yes, I feel really good," said Lonnie Jackson.

Lonnie has good reason to be all smiles.

But, flash back to Jan. 11, 2019, and it's a much different story.

"Yes, that was a bad experience," Lonnie remembered.

That's the day Lonnie and Valerie Miller, his mom's best friend traveled down State Highway 16. They were heading back home to Jersey County in the midst of a snowstorm when all of a sudden Lonnie says "something bad happened."

"I know the car overturned four times," said Lonnie.

Investigators say Valerie Miller lost control of the SUV on an icy road and crashed.

The crushed car hung over a ditch.

Jersey County Deputy Sheriff Kevin Ayers used a pocket knife to cut Lonnie Jackson out of his seatbelt.

Sadly, Miller died.

Lonnie suffered critical injuries including a fractured skull and jaw and bleeding on his brain. He spent almost three months in a hospital.

"Yes, it was scary and I thought I would die," said Lonnie.

And so did doctors.

However, nearly one year later Lonnie is now playing his electric guitar, tossing his football with his dad and back on his keyboard.

Monday, Lonnie could hardly wait to play "Lean On Me" on his keyboard.

"God has a purpose for my son. If he would have died, I would have lost it all," said Lonnie's mom, Toni Jackson.

Toni never doubted her son would bounce back.

"Just the fact that God is allowing my son to talk again and allowing him to do the things that he used to do is a blessing. God has definitely allowed him to be here," added Toni Jackson.

Right now, Lonnie is still undergoing speech therapy at school. In April, he heads back to see his doctor. His mom is praying it will be his last visit.

"I'm also hoping in March they will finally take him off his seizure medicine since he's doing so well. I just believe that he's a miracle," said Toni Jackson.

Lonnie said when he grows up he hopes to become a preacher and share his story with others.

