St. Louis Jewish community working to highlight absentee voting

Organizations are working to staff notaries at public libraries in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Jewish community is working together to ensure more people are aware of and can vote with absentee ballots in the upcoming election on Aug. 4.

The Jewish Community Relations Council and the St. Louis branch of the National Council of Jewish Women are working together to spread the word about absentee voting and to make notaries more accessible.

The JCRC, NCJW and other local organizations have partnered with the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition to recruit notaries public and station them at public libraries in the St. Louis area ahead of the August 4 ballot submission deadline.

In a letter to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a group of rabbis said last month that "exercising the right to vote in a way that does not endanger lives is a deeply held religious belief," according to a press release.

Absentee ballots must be requested by July 22.

Notaries public will be available to notarize ballots at the following St. Louis County Library branches during operating hours:

Main branch: July 20, 24, 27

Weber Road: July 21, 28

Natural Bridge: July 23, 25

Lewis & Clark: July 23

Notaries public will be available on July 25, 27, 28 and 29 at the following St. Louis City Library branches during operating hours: Barr, Baden, Carpenter, Central, Divall, Julia Davis and Walnut Park.