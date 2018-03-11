ST. LOUIS — “Shabbat Shalom” is the phrase to have a peaceful sabbath in the Jewish community but on Saturday, that peace was shared with all faiths.

“It’s important to preserve the peace and harmony of the community,” said Lisa VanAmburg.

VanAmburg was one of the many people who attended Shabbat services at Rol Kinah in University City Saturday morning. She was raised Episcopalian but has many friends that are Jewish and wanted to show her support following the deadly attacks at a Pittsburgh synagogue last weekend that killed 11 people.

“This horrible pestilence of hatred is a threat to all of us,” said VanAmburg.

Mass shootings have become a recurring part of American life and places of worship are no exception.

Just last year, a gunman opened fire at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas killing 26 people. Nine people were shot and killed at a historic black church in Charleston, South Carolina in 2015. Then in 2012, six people were gunned down in a Sikh temple outside of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

So, how do we stop these vicious acts of violence?

“We teach reading, writing, and arithmetic, we don’t not intentionally teach how to get along with others,” Karen Aroesty, the regional director of ADL Heartland, said.

Following all of these shootings, there have been moments of solidarity, but the Regional Anti-Defamation League said this time the conversation of tolerance has to continue.

“We have to make the conversation positive, optimistic, and empowering, Aroesty said.

It will take more people like VanAmburg to have continual support.

“I learned something today and I think we all have something to learn. What I learned is how much my friends appreciate me standing up for them and how important it is for me to educate others in the community about what they can do,” said VanAmburg.

