Jimmy Kimmel says, 'that's a man who has had enough' referring to Scott Connell after his dog Maple keeps interrupting him

“Meteorologists’ pets don’t care about the weather,” Jimmy Kimmel Live tweeted

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side’s Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell’s dog Maple keeps making headlines.

As many are working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, there can be some challenges.

Maple first interrupted Scott in early April. He was trying to record a tease for the late news and Maple was not having it. Scott would start a sentence and then Maple would bark.

Maple has interrupted Scott a few times now and the clips have gone viral.

Kimmel had Scott in his monologue on YouTube, too. He said, "that's a man who has had enough," when referring to Scott.

The clip of Scott is near the end of the YouTube video:

He posted the video on Facebook and said, “Little Miss Maple apparently thought the squirrel in the backyard was worthy of my attention” and went on to add “She's just a little spunky for sure!”