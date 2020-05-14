x
Jimmy Kimmel says, 'that's a man who has had enough' referring to Scott Connell after his dog Maple keeps interrupting him

“Meteorologists’ pets don’t care about the weather,” Jimmy Kimmel Live tweeted

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side’s Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell’s dog Maple keeps making headlines.

As many are working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, there can be some challenges.

Maple first interrupted Scott in early April. He was trying to record a tease for the late news and Maple was not having it. Scott would start a sentence and then Maple would bark.

Maple has interrupted Scott a few times now and the clips have gone viral.

“Meteorologists' pets don’t care about the weather,” Jimmy Kimmel Live tweeted.

Kimmel had Scott in his monologue on YouTube, too. He said, "that's a man who has had enough," when referring to Scott.

The clip of Scott is near the end of the YouTube video:

He posted the video on Facebook and said, “Little Miss Maple apparently thought the squirrel in the backyard was worthy of my attention” and went on to add “She's just a little spunky for sure!”

Later in the month, Maple was still not used to her dad working from home. She was back barking just as loud as before as Scott tried to record.

