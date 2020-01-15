ST. LOUIS — After 25 years of business, Joanie’s Pizzeria in Soulard is closing its doors.

The announcement was made on Facebook Tuesday night.

The restaurant will be closing Feb. 17 and will remain open during regular business hours leading up to a farewell party on Feb. 16.

“Thank you to our loyal customers and employees who have supported us since the beginning and for your continued support throughout new ownership these past 5 years.”

The restaurant didn’t give a reason to why it is closing but did say Joanie’s To Go on Russell Boulevard will remain open.

More information about the closing will be posted on Facebook.

“Thank you Soulard. Thank you St. Louis 🍕.”