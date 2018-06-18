EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Ex-convicts are getting a second chance at a promising career.

On Monday, Chestnut Health systems held a job fair for employers looking to hire people with a criminal past.

Ex-prisoner Kendall Johnson served time in prison for burglary convictions. He said he applied for several jobs to provide for his family.

"I'm definitely trying to better myself," Johnson said. "I had a few hiccups along the way growing up and realized that's not the type of life I want to live."

About 50 former prisoners showed up for the job fair this afternoon, which was also open to the public. The companies were hiring for a number of jobs like construction, fast food and healthcare work.

"There's not many chances out there for us so we have to take pretty much what we can take," ex-convict Sharon Hook said.

Hook said she has been in and out of jail for felony drug convictions dating back for years. She said her struggles caused her to lose her only family.

"They're currently not in my life because they're upset with their mother from my past," Hook said. "If I take this time opportunity to change and really mean it this time and not let them down maybe things will change in the process."

Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Signup for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

When she got out of prison in 2014, she promised to make a change for herself and her children.

"I don't choose to live like that anymore," Hook said.

Like Johnson, Hook is hopeful for a second chance at a promising career and a chance to change the hearts of her family.

"There is a chance at life if you apply yourself and if you choose to remove yourself from the past," Hook said.

Johnson also said he's spent most of his life working hard for his family.

“I have children and I definitely have to provide and be there for them and set an example that you might get knocked down and go through little hiccups in life but you can definitely get back on track," Johnson said.

The event featured more than a dozen employers. This was the first year for the ex-offender job fair. Chestnut Health Systems hopes to host similar events at least once a year.

© 2018 KSDK