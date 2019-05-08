ST. LOUIS — If you want to be part of the major development opening soon at Union Station, you’ll soon have chance to apply for a job.

Three job fairs are scheduled in August for positions at the St. Louis Wheel, the carousel, mini-golf course and the Soda Fountain restaurant.

The job fairs are set for Aug. 13, 15 and 22 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

About 130 positions will be filled.

Job seekers should park in the 20th Street lot behind Maggie O’Brien’s. Vouchers for free parking will be given out. Applicants need to enter Union Station through the doors on 20th Street just south of Market Street.

Positions at the attractions include:

Wheel operator

Attendant loader ticket sales

Photo and retail associates

Photo and retail supervisor

Maintenance technician

Attraction attendant

Admissions supervisor

Positions at the Soda Fountain include:

Servers

Server assistants

Hostesses

Bartenders

Cooks

Job fairs for the St. Louis Aquarium will be held at a later date.

Read more about the St. Louis Aquarium and Union Station attractions: