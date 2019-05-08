ST. LOUIS — If you want to be part of the major development opening soon at Union Station, you’ll soon have chance to apply for a job.
Three job fairs are scheduled in August for positions at the St. Louis Wheel, the carousel, mini-golf course and the Soda Fountain restaurant.
The job fairs are set for Aug. 13, 15 and 22 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
About 130 positions will be filled.
Job seekers should park in the 20th Street lot behind Maggie O’Brien’s. Vouchers for free parking will be given out. Applicants need to enter Union Station through the doors on 20th Street just south of Market Street.
Positions at the attractions include:
- Wheel operator
- Attendant loader ticket sales
- Photo and retail associates
- Photo and retail supervisor
- Maintenance technician
- Attraction attendant
- Admissions supervisor
Positions at the Soda Fountain include:
- Servers
- Server assistants
- Hostesses
- Bartenders
- Cooks
Job fairs for the St. Louis Aquarium will be held at a later date.
Read more about the St. Louis Aquarium and Union Station attractions:
- Watch: Time-lapse video shows St. Louis Wheel come full circle
- Sweet! New soda fountain restaurant teases what's to come at Union Station
- St. Louis Aquarium to open in December
- Blue lobster donated to St. Louis Aquarium gets a name fit for a champion
- A first look inside the new St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station